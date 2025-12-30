ADOR escalates dispute by targeting Danielle contract

The full-group return of the girl group NewJeans, which has been embroiled in an exclusive contract dispute with its agency ADOR, has fallen through. ADOR confirmed the return of Hanni but decided to terminate its exclusive contract with Danielle.In an official statement released on Dec. 29, ADOR said Hanni held extensive and in-depth discussions with her family over a long period and ultimately chose to remain with the agency in deference to the court’s ruling. Regarding Minji, the agency said talks and consultations are continuing.By contrast, ADOR said it concluded that continuing to work with Danielle would be difficult and notified her of the termination of her exclusive contract. The agency said it plans to pursue legal responsibility against one member of Danielle’s family and former CEO Min Hee-jin, whom it said played a role in triggering the dispute. An ADOR official said the company identified violations of Danielle’s exclusive contract, including entering into an agreement with another agency or engaging in independent activities. The official added that ADOR demanded corrective action, but when those demands were not met, it proceeded with termination and filed a damages lawsuit against Danielle.Last year, NewJeans demanded the reinstatement of former CEO Min Hee-jin after her dismissal. When the request was rejected, the group declared the termination of their exclusive contracts in November and entered legal proceedings. ADOR filed a lawsuit in December seeking confirmation of the contracts’ validity, and in October this year, a first-instance court ruled in favor of ADOR.Last month, Haerin and Hyein decided to return first, and Hanni, Minji and Danielle also expressed their intention to return through media interviews. ADOR, however, postponed an immediate decision, saying it would verify the sincerity of the remaining three members.사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com