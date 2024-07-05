Kamara Harris emerges as potential successor if Biden steps down. July. 05, 2024 07:51. by Jeong-Soo Hong hong@donga.com.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is being considered the Democratic Party's "Plan B" should President Joe Biden step down as a candidate. Harris is seen as the only viable option due to her position as first in line for the presidency and her ability to access Biden’s campaign funds. Some speculate that Biden is bolstering Harris's profile in preparation for a possible departure.



The Washington Post reported Wednesday that House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries supports Harris as the best alternative to Biden. Reuters also cited seven senior sources within the White House, the Biden campaign, and the Democratic National Committee who are privy to current discussions on the matter.



As Biden's running mate, Harris would inherit the $240 million raised by the Biden-Harris campaign. In contrast, alternative candidates such as California Governor Gavin Newsom and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg could only access up to $32 million of these funds under party rules.



Yet, Harris's candidacy is not without its challenges. As a native Californian with liberal leanings and of mixed Indian and Caribbean descent, she may face difficulties in appealing to moderate white men, older white men, and rural voters. Additionally, some critics argue that Harris has not made significant strides during her tenure as vice president.



