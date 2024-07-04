Opposition parties table a special probe bill on Cpl. Chae’s death. July. 04, 2024 08:20. by 김준일, 안규영 jikim@donga.com·.

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DP) and opposition parties introduced a special probe bill on the death of Cpl. Chae, which has been investigated by the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), at the plenary session of the National Assembly on Wednesday. Thirty-six days ago, the bill in question was discarded in the legislative body at the final session of the 21st National Assembly on May 28 after President Yoon Suk Yeol rejected it. With the DP’s unilateral move met with the ruling People Power Party’s filibuster, an interpellation session on economic matters was canceled amid a chaotic brawl among lawmakers. The overall interpellation schedule experienced disruption for two days running following the crippled diplomatic and security session on the previous day.



“The special probe bill only aims to facilitate the impeachment of the president, not designed to reveal the truth,” Rep. Yoo Sang-bum of the ruling party, who began the party’s filibuster speech, said. “Such an anti-constitutional way of launching a special probe not only drives the country into political warfare and confusion, but also runs counter to the separation of the three powers.”



The ruling party showed fierce resistance to the controversial bill by filibustering and staging a sit-in protest at the National Assembly building. However, a filibuster can be terminated forcibly 24 hours after it begins with at least three-fifths (180) of all incumbent lawmakers in favor of its termination as per the National Assembly Act. A total of 182 seats are allocated to the main opposition DP (170) and the Rebuilding Korea Party combined (12). The main opposition’s chief spokesperson, Park Sung-joon, submitted a motion to end the filibuster right after the ruling party began a filibuster speech.



The presidential office already made it clear that it would veto the bill. A high-ranking insider of the presidential office demonstrated a strong opposition to the main opposition’s uncivilized attempts to destroy the constitutional government and unprecedented coup d'état aiming at taking unilateral, reckless legislative action. Another presidential staff said in a phone call that the DP’s unilateral legislative move is completely out of the question.



