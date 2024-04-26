Listening is the first step for change. April. 26, 2024 08:05. .

Last August, President Yoon Suk Yeol, during his tenure as prosecutor general, reportedly told a legal professional, saying, "There is no other way but to listen if he visits and explains in detail." The man in question was Han Dong-hoon, the People Power Party's former emergency measures committee chairman. The person who conveyed this information was well acquainted with both Yoon and Han. Despite his strong personality, President Yoon has shown flexibility when presented with convincing reasons, so he expected Yoon’s staff to step up their effort.



Subsequently, issues ensued, such as the solution to Kim Geon-hee's Dior bag scandal, the appointment of former Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-seob, and the controversy over the unilateral communication during the speech process on the expansion of medical school enrollment by 2,000 students. The general election ended in an abject defeat for the ruling party. The relationship between Yoon and Han is now said to be on the verge of "destroying the boat and getting rid of the rice pot," as the saying goes.



President Yoon had dinner with Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo for over four hours on April 16. "The discussion about Han Dong-hoon came up at dinner," ㅁ government official said. "Although Mayor Hong, who dreams of the next presidency, cannot have his presidency guaranteed, he would have known that the dinner was an ideal occasion to exercise implicit veto power against Han Dong-hoon." Mayor Hong seemed to have read President Yoon's intentions and further reinforced the frame of "Han Dong-hoon, the betrayer," and Han responded, "The only target not to betray is the people," widening the gap between Yoon and Han.



With President Yoon, who is not from Yeouido, the center of Korean politics, taking office, the possibility of a political reshuffle was once raised, but it seems to have diminished in the second act. A government official said, "Unlike at the beginning of his term, many people have left President Yoon's side." Following conflicts with Lee Jun-seok, Ahn Cheol-soo, Na Kyeong-won, and Kim Ki-hyeon, it seems that Han Dong-hoon is now another target of subtraction. Park Young-seon, former Minister of SMEs and Startups, and Yang Jeong-cheol, former president of the Democratic research think tank, both mentioned as 'cooperative' appointments, are just initial connections rather than the outcome of outward expansion.



It is necessary to examine the reasons why President Yoon is caught up in the controversy over his intransigence from various perspectives. Public officials, especially powerful prosecutors whose status is guaranteed by law, could influence 'Prosecutor Yoon Suk Yeol's' judgments based on facts and legal principles. On the other hand, public servants who may step down from their positions anytime have relatively shallow connections with 'President Yoon Suk Yeol,' and their job stability is incomparable to that of prosecutors. It is not simply a matter of persuading judges persistently; the process and manner of finding answers are more important than the correct answer itself.



According to experienced individuals, if President Yoon, who is voluble and has a strong personality, raises the tone or intensity of his remarks even slightly, his listeners can't help but be intimidated, regardless of whether he is enraged. They often walk on eggshells to read the president's intentions, and raising opinions or starting discussions tend to flow in one direction. This is even more so for advisors or bureaucrats who have not known the president for long. Thus, numerous articles about 'Presidential Fury' have appeared over the past two years. This was said to be because "if we hear less about his fury, it will help appease his negative reputation stemming from his unilateral way of communication."



After the defeat in the April 10 general elections, President Yoon said, "I will engage in politics." Over his two years, Yoon has had to endure ridicules that he conducts investigations as if he were doing politics and does politics as if he were doing investigations, and he would find a way to free himself from such remarks by listening rather than getting angry. Communicating only with advisors who listen well, some who speak and write to curry favor, and not answering the people's questions directly goes against the virtues of a republican leader. Strengthening trust, such as meeting the media twice in one day, as he did recently, will prove helpful for his communication in carrying out national tasks.



