Arnold Palmer’s green jacket was found 13 years. April. 23, 2024 07:47. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

It was reported belatedly that a green jacket of “The King” Arnold Palmer, which he received for winning the 1958 Masters Tournament, was stolen.



According to Collect, a website dedicated to collections, on Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office recently charged Richard Brendan Globensky for transporting and transferring millions of dollars of stolen merchandise and memorabilia, including Palmer’s green jacket, from Augusta National Golf Club (ANGC) from 2009 to 2022. Globensky was an employee in charge of the golf club's warehouse, where the 1958 Masters Tournament was held. However, it is unknown whether he stole the items himself.



Palmer’s jacket was retrieved in 2022. A member of the ANGC who noticed that the jacket was missing arranged a private purchase of the jacket for 3.6 million dollars to retrieve the jacket under the pretense of a sale. When the purchase was agreed upon, the Federal Bureau of Investigation seized the stolen jacket as long as 13 years ago.



The ANGC has not officially stated whether the jacket was stolen. A year after Palmer passed away, during the 2017 Masters Tournament, an event commemorated the golfer with his green jacket hung on a chair. The jacket used during the event is likely to have been a false one.



