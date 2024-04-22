Taylor Swift’s new song references Kim Kardashian. April. 22, 2024 07:50. by 이지윤 asap@donga.com.

A new song recently released by American pop star Taylor Swift is seen as a takedown of her long-time enemy, Kim Kardashian.



“The song ‘thanK you aIMee’ from Swift’s 11th album ‘The Torched Poet’s Department’ released on the previous day appears to be about Kardashian. Only the letters K, I, and M are capitalized, spelling ‘Kim,’ while Aimee, the school bully in the song, refers to Kardashian.



Swift and Kardashian are notoriously known for their feud. In 2016, Kardashian's husband, singer Kanye West, caused controversy after releasing a song in which lyrics included “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex,” released a recording of a phone call asking for Swift’s consent. Swift was criticized and did not appear in public for a while, but it was revealed in 2020 that the recording was a fake put together by Kardashian.



한국어