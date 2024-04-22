Shift of our perception of aging. April. 22, 2024 07:50. .

Three among birth, aging, disease, and death are related to aging. Growing old has been accepted as a natural, inevitable process that all humans go through.



In the book, Harvard genetics professor David Sinclair's message is clear. If we perceive aging as a natural process, there is nothing we can do about it. But if we see aging not as a natural part of life but as a disease process with a wide range of pathological consequences (heart disease, Alzheimer's, etc.), scientists around the world will focus their efforts on developing innovative therapies to treat, halt, and reverse aging. It starts with seeing aging as a treatable condition, not a fate.



This book is the most pioneering book on aging I have ever read. It fundamentally questions the premises of what we have been led to believe about aging. According to Immanuel Kant's epistemological turn, we have been led to believe that perception depends on the object, when the a priori form of our subjectivity shapes our perception of the object. Aging is not an immutable phenomenon that exists independently of our perceptions but rather a variable phenomenon that can change depending on how we view it. Based on this shift in perception, human efforts to prevent and delay aging can begin.



Have you ever volunteered for a day in a nursing home and fed people who can't chew, cleaned their feces and bathed them, or seen people who don't know who they are or where they are. If you have ever experienced them, you realize that it is irresponsible to do nothing, even though we can fight aging. Fighting aging starts with changing your mindset about aging.



