S. Korea successfully launches 2nd military spy satellite. April. 09, 2024 07:33. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

In a significant advancement for South Korea's military capabilities, the Military Reconnaissance Satellite No. 2 was successfully launched on Monday, marking a milestone in the nation's defense technology. This satellite, distinguished as the military's first image radar satellite using electromagnetic waves, is outfitted with an advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR). This technology ensures a comprehensive surveillance capability over North Korean nuclear and missile bases, even in unfavorable weather conditions. Unlike its predecessor, which relied on an electro-optical and infrared sensor system hindered by poor weather, the second military spy satellite promises enhanced reliability and precision in its observational duties, reinforcing the 'eyes' of South Korea's Kill Chain preemptive strike strategy.



The launch was executed from Cape Canaveral Air Force Base in Florida, the U.S., at 7:17 p.m. on Sunday local time, utilizing SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. The satellite achieved its targeted orbit at an altitude of around 500 kilometers within approximately 50 minutes post-launch. The satellite's operational status was confirmed after a successful communication with an overseas ground station at around 10:57 a.m. According to military officials, the second satellite is slated for several months of equipment testing and mission preparations before it becomes fully operational.



Equipped with a high-performance image radar, the second military spy satellite can synthesize signal data that navigates through heavy cloud cover and fog to produce detailed ground images. This capability ensures round-the-clock, all-weather monitoring, which is vital for keeping tabs on movements at North Korean transporter erector launcher (TEL) sites and nuclear missile facilities. This feature sets it apart from the first satellite, which faced limitations under cloudy or foggy conditions.



In response to South Korea's advancements, North Korea is reportedly accelerating its own military reconnaissance satellite program. “Pending smooth technical advancements, North Korea might attempt a satellite launch around April 15, coinciding with Kim Il Sung's birthday," Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said on Monday.



