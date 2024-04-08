Lee Jae-sung scores two goals and one assist, gifting Mainz with a victory. April. 08, 2024 07:55. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Lee Jae-sung of Mainz delivered three crucial attacks, including multiple goals, securing a vital victory for a team teetering on the brink of relegation.



On Saturday, in a home game against Darmstadt in the 2023-2024 German Bundesliga, Lee showcased his prowess by scoring two goals and providing one assist, propelling the team to a commanding 4-0 victory. This performance brings his tally to four goals and three assists this season, with two goals and three assists contributed in the last five games alone.



Lee assisted Andreas Hanke-Olsen's first goal with a header in the 33rd minute of the first half. Then, in the 35th minute of the second half, with a 2-0 lead, he surged towards the goal and found the net with a relentless shot from a cross to the right of the penalty box. Just four minutes later, in the 39th minute of the second half, he pierced through the defense with a left-footed strike from the edge of the arc. This marks the first time in 14 months since he scored two goals in a single Bundesliga game, last achieving this feat against Augsburg on Feb. 12 last year.



With this victory, Mainz increased their points tally to 23 (four wins, 11 draws, 13 losses), holding onto 16th place in the Bundesliga, just one point ahead of 17th-placed Cologne. Coincidentally, Cologne also secured a win on the same day, defeating Bochum 2-1. In the Bundesliga, which consists of 18 teams, the 17th and 18th-placed teams face relegation to the second division for the following season. The team in the 16th position must navigate a promotion playoff against the third-placed team from the second division to secure their spot in the top tier for the next season. Darmstadt, who suffered a defeat against Mainz, currently sits at the bottom of the table in 18th place with 14 points. Mainz's recent form is promising, boasting two wins and one draw in their last three games.



