Ohtani denies involvement in interpreter betting scandal. March. 27, 2024 07:42. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

Major League Baseball (MLB) superstar Shohei Ohtani vehemently denied any involvement in illegal gambling.



At a press conference preceding the exhibition game against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, on Tuesday, Ohtani directly addressed the illegal gambling allegations concerning his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. It has been five days since the Dodgers terminated Mizuhara's contract over charges of illegal gambling and theft. The press conference, lasting about 12 minutes, was conducted without photography, and no questions were entertained by reporters. Ohtani read from a prepared statement, addressing each aspect of the case. His new interpreter, Will Ireton, sat beside him. Previously, Ireton had served as an interpreter for Japanese pitcher Kenta Maeda, who also played for the Dodgers.



Ohtani stated, "I have never bet on anything, including baseball. I have neither requested nor been involved in placing bets on my behalf. I have never contacted a bookmaker, nor has anyone approached me to influence the outcome of any bet."



Initially, Mizuhara alleged that Ohtani had directly transferred money to a gambler to settle his gambling debts but later recanted his statement. "Mizuhara embezzled funds from my account and deceived me throughout. I am deeply saddened and shocked by the betrayal of someone I trusted," Ohtani said. "As the season commences, legal representatives will handle the matter moving forward, and I will fully cooperate with the investigation. I am eager to focus on the upcoming season."



Despite Ohtani's clarification, suspicions lingered. According to Yahoo Sports, "It is puzzling that Ohtani was unaware of over $4 million being withdrawn from his account." If Ohtani was involved in illegal gambling or knew about Mizuhara's activities but paid off his debts, he could face disciplinary action. The MLB office is currently investigating the matter.



한국어