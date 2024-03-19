Are conditions in place for an increase of 2,000 admissions?. March. 19, 2024 07:31. .

On Thursday and Friday, Dong-A Ilbo reporters visited the medical schools of Chungbuk National University and Pusan National University, both of which had applied to more than double their current student admission quotas. Concerns were palpable on-site regarding the potential deterioration in the quality of medical education. Securing cadavers for practical training poses a significant challenge, limiting opportunities for students to observe medical procedures or engage in hands-on learning experiences. While the number of medical school admissions is set to increase next year, expanding infrastructure, such as faculty and practice facilities, within a short timeframe remains virtually impossible.



In response, the government has decided to allocate an additional 2,000 student slots for medical school admissions to regional national universities and mini medical schools with fewer than 50 admissions. Furthermore, plans are underway to bolster the number of professors at key national universities by 1,000 by 2027 and to increase investment in national university hospitals. However, uncertainties loom in the educational sector regarding the feasibility of rapidly increasing the number of professors at national medical schools, which continue to grapple with faculty shortages. Additionally, questions arise about the possibility of securing funding for facility upgrades within the current fiscal year.



Nonetheless, the government has affirmed its intention to finalize the allocation of 5,058 medical school admissions to each institution by Wednesday, marking a net increase of 2,000 students. While the strategy prioritizes student recruitment over the development of educational infrastructure, concerns linger regarding the potential ramifications of an incomplete policy. Without ensuring the quality of medical education, the objective of enhancing essential regional healthcare provision - a cornerstone of expanding medical school numbers - could be compromised, posing potential risks to patient care. Notably, 80% of the increased medical school slots are designated for regional areas. A faltering doctor training process risks exacerbating distrust in local medical services and perpetuating the concentration of physicians in urban centers.



Today marks one month since the collective resignation of residents, spurred by the potential proliferation of medical schools. Concurrently, residents, medical students, and professors are engaging in coordinated departures from hospitals. Despite mounting opposition, the government remains steadfast in its stance, asserting that it cannot backtrack on the 2,000 additional admissions. While the government anticipates the prompt return of at-risk medical students and residents facing disciplinary measures, such measures are likely to face vehement resistance from the medical community, impeding their implementation. Ultimately, this trajectory results in losses for the government, doctors, and patients alike. As the healthcare gap widens, the repercussions for patients are poised to escalate uncontrollably. In light of these challenges, the government must demonstrate receptiveness to adjusting the scale and pace of medical school expansion by soliciting input from stakeholders in the medical education sector. The medical community is urged to not only advocate for the withdrawal of the increased medical staff but also to propose a judicious scale of expansion and viable alternatives to safeguard essential local healthcare services.



