Nurses are allowed to perform emergency CPR starting today

Beginning Friday, nurses can perform CPR and administer medication for emergency patients. This is part of the government's efforts to cope with disruptions in medical services due to the ongoing mass walkout by trainee doctors. Nurses' duties appear to be expanding to include all but a few, such as surgical procedures and anesthesia. Doctors' organizations have reacted by calling it an attempt to normalize illegal practice.



The Ministry of Health and Welfare unveiled guidelines on Thursday to complement a pilot program regarding nurses' roles and duties. On February 27, it launched the Physician Assistant (PA) Nurses pilot program, enabling nurses to undertake some of the specific responsibilities typically held by doctors.



In the guidelines released on Thursday, the ministry divided nurses into Advanced Practice Nurse (APN), Physician Assistant (PA) Nurse, and Registered Nurse (RN) based on their skills and qualifications. They also categorized 98 medical support activities across 10 fields into ‘able to perform’ and ‘unable to perform.’ APNs are nurses who have passed separate qualification exams for each field, such as anesthesia, while PA nurses are trained in a specific field or task.



According to the new guidelines, all nurses are prohibited from performing nine tasks, including X-rays, intra-articular injections, prescribing ETC drugs, and conducting ghost surgeries. They are also restricted from performing tasks previously prohibited by Supreme Court rulings, such as pronouncing death and administering Propofol, an intravenous anesthetic. On the other hand, the remaining 89 medical support activities, such as CPR and administering emergency medications, may be allowed to be performed by some or all nurses.



Doctors' and nurses' organizations had mixed reactions. The Korean Nurses Association welcomed President Yoon Suk Yeol, stating, “We strongly support President Yoon’s statement that the government will reorganize the healthcare system by utilizing skilled nurses to complete healthcare reform.” On the other hand, the Korean Medical Association reacted by saying, “The government is trying to address the absence of trainee doctors by promoting illegal practices through PA nurses.”



