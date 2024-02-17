Preventing crises in emergency rooms and operating rooms. February. 17, 2024 07:35. .

Medical residents at five leading medical centers, including Seoul National University Hospital, have declared their intent to collectively resign by February 19 and cease operations from 6 a.m. the following day. Residents from other hospitals, such as Wonkwang University Hospital, have also made similar announcements. Additionally, students from 40 medical schools nationwide have agreed to take a leave of absence starting February 20. These actions materialize in response to the government's proposal to increase the medical school student quota by 2,000, prompting unified resistance within the medical community.



Patients and their families requiring urgent medical attention are facing confusion amid the planned strike by medical residents. Reports of cancer operation delays or cancellations are flooding online forums, with some individuals having to vacate hospital beds or being notified of their medical examinations postponement. Medical residents constitute around 39% of all doctors in the five major medical centers, handling a substantial workload in emergency and operating rooms. Their responsibilities include assisting in surgeries and managing tasks during nighttime and holidays. Consequently, the operations in emergency rooms and operating rooms would effectively stand a standstill if residents proceed with the strike.



Such actions can directly result in life-or-death situations for certain patients. In 2020, during a strike by residents opposing the government's proposal to increase the medical school student quota, a patient who ingested poison and another who suffered a heart attack tragically lost their lives due to the inability to find a hospital for treatment. These incidents highlight criticisms against doctors allegedly prioritizing their interests by holding patients hostage. The Korean Medical Association intends to vote among its members on whether to participate in the strike. If attending physicians join the strike, the hardships patients face will escalate rapidly.



The government has directed hospitals to reject collective resignations from resident doctors and to prohibit collective leave while ensuring essential staff remain for operations. Officials emphasize that these rules will be strictly enforced without any leniency. However, resident doctors assert their determination to defy the government's directive to return. Urgent measures are needed from the government to avert a potential crisis, considering that the medical industry's collective action may not merely be a threat.



To address the immediate challenges, the roles of physician-assisting nurses should be broadened to mitigate staff shortages in operations. Public medical facilities and military hospitals should also be enlisted to cover emergency medical care. Illegal actions by doctors must be dealt with decisively, while concerted efforts to persuade doctors to comply with government policy should also be undertaken. Swift implementation of measures such as raising fees for essential medical treatments and reducing penalties for unavoidable medical incidents is essential. Both engaging in persuasive dialogue with medical professionals and garnering public support on the issue are vital to prevent the recurrence of government failures in this regard.



