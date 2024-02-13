Lim Yoon-chan to return to Carnegie Hall next year. February. 13, 2024 08:47. by Hyoun-Soo Kim kimhs@donga.com.

At just 20 years old, pianist Lim Yoon-chan is poised not only to make his debut at New York's Carnegie Hall next Wednesday but also to return for an encore performance next year. Carnegie Hall, a venue synonymous with excellence in the world of music, has extended an invitation to Lim for the second year in a row, a testament to his burgeoning reputation among the global music elite.



Carnegie Hall made an announcement on Sunday, local time, about its 2024-2025 season, highlighting Lim's scheduled performance on the main stage, the Isaac Stern Auditorium, on April 25 next year. This announcement comes as anticipation builds for his first performance at the hall later this month, underscoring Carnegie Hall's commitment to showcasing his talent again in the following year.



Tickets for this month's debut performance vanished swiftly after going on sale last year, clearly indicating the high demand. Now, those eager to attend must navigate resale sites, where tickets are fetching prices two to three times their original value. When asked about ticket availability, a Carnegie Hall staffer remarked, "Lim Yoon-chan's performance is the hottest ticket in town, with absolutely nothing left." “Hopeful attendees should queue up early to secure 'rush tickets' on the day.”



Lim's forthcoming appearances across the United States, including significant engagements with the Boston Symphony and Baltimore Symphony, are likewise on the brink of selling out. His debut with the New York Philharmonic last year earned him a standing ovation and high praise from The New York Times, which described his performance as "dreamlike."



Adding to the South Korean presence at Carnegie Hall, pianist Cho Seong-Jin is set to perform at the venue for the fourth consecutive year, following his performance last month.



한국어