Pres. Yoon sends holiday greetings with no appearance of First Lady. February. 09, 2024 07:35. dapaper@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol and the members of the presidential office’s choir, “Warm Hand,” sent holiday greetings for Lunar New Year’s Day with a song. The president said he and the members of the presidential office would warmly take care of the lives of South Korean citizens on Thursday. First Lady Kim Keon Hee did not appear in the video, possibly due to the scandal surrounding her receipt of a Dior bag.



President Yoon sang “We Need Our Love” by singer Byun Jin-sub and the choir in the video released on Thursday, highlighting his “warm government” vision for managing state affairs. “We need love around Lunar New Year’s Day. I hope you stay healthy and Happy New Year!” the president added.



On Sunday, the video was filmed over two hours in Junghyeon Hall on the first floor of the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The children of the members of the presidential office and presidential advisors also appeared in the video, including Chief Presidential Secretary Lee Kwan-seop, Chief of Policy Seong Tae-yoon, Chief of Security Jang Ho-jin, and Senior Secretary for Political Affairs Han Oh-seop.



First Lady Kim accompanied the president for the donation event for rural regions this year, as she did last year. The presidential couple donated 4.8 million won – 0.3 million won each for 16 cities and provinces – except for Seoul.



