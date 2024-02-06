What defines a fine horse?. February. 06, 2024 07:44. .

One of the most crucial strategic assets in the Joseon Dynasty was the horse. Owning a horse was a prerequisite to holding an officer or elite soldier position during this era. The Joseon Dynasty established state-run ranches nationwide to cultivate and breed high-quality warhorses. The number of ranches fluctuated across different periods, ranging from over 55 to as many as 120.



Ranches were constructed on islands or headlands jutting out into the sea. This was partly to prevent horses from escaping and maximize available farmland by selecting non-arable land. Islands were favored because they were more challenging to steal from and easier to defend against predators. Losses to wild animals were not uncommon. When ranches were established on islands, presumably due to their proximity to the mainland, tigers and leopards were said to have followed and multiplied.



Horses in battle can be categorized into three groups: those used for transportation, those ridden on the battlefield, and the finest warhorses ridden by warriors. Despite the country having tens of thousands of horses, only a few were suitable for use as warhorses. In 1492, during the Jurchen Conquest, King Seongjong selected high-quality horses from ranches across the country and distributed them to his soldiers. However, of the 800 war horses provided, only 40 were deemed fit for battle.



There were various reasons for the scarcity of high-quality warhorses, including theft by ranch hands and clandestine acquisitions by influential individuals. However, only a limited number of horses fundamentally met the war usage criteria. The breeding policy in Joseon also posed challenges. Ranch supervisors were assessed solely based on the quantity of horses produced, as quality assessment was considered subjective. While Goryeo and Joseon once produced some of the finest Mongolian horses, this administrative approach contributed to the decline of ranches and a deterioration in horse quality. In later periods, there was a popular trend of importing high-quality warhorses from Manchuria. In modern times, the fact that Korea once boasted a significant number of horses and cavalry has been largely forgotten.



