Go Yo-han announces retirement from FC Seoul. February. 03, 2024 07:25. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

After an illustrious 20-year career with FC Seoul in the Korean Professional Football League, Go Yo-han is bidding farewell. FC Seoul officially declared Go's retirement on Friday, and in a historic move, the team has chosen to retire Go's number 13, marking it as the club's first-ever retired number.



Since joining the club in 2004, Go embarked on his major league journey in 2006, contributing to a total of 446 matches across various competitions, including the K-League, FA Cup, and Asia Champions League. As a libero, he notched an impressive 40 goals and 39 assists throughout the matches. Go clinched six championships in total, securing three K-League titles (2010, 2012, 2016), one FA Cup (2015), and two League Cup victories (2006, 2010). Leading by example, he captained the team from 2018 to 2020. Additionally, Go represented the national football team in 21 games, including the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.



Embarking on a new chapter, Go is set to kick off his second career as a coach for Osan High School FC, the youth team of FC Seoul. FC Seoul plans to honor Go's retirement and the retirement of his number 13 with a dedicated ceremony during the 2024 season.



