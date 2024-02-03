'It was an honor to empathize with Korean viewers,' says Steven Yeun. February. 03, 2024 07:25. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

"I believe deep down, we all yearn to be truly understood and cherished for who we are. Through my journey in acting, I've found greater acceptance of myself and am gradually becoming more compassionate towards myself."



Actor Steven Yeun (41), the recipient of the prestigious Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actor in recognition of his performance in the Netflix drama 'BEEF,' reflected on the work and his career in acting.



The series featuring director Lee Sung Jin (43) and a large Korean production team, alongside Steven Yeun, triumphed at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, securing eight trophies in the categories of Best Limited Series, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actor. The production was lauded for its poignant portrayal of the loneliness, anger, and anxiety prevalent in modern society. Its incorporation of Korean church, cuisine, and culture further amplifies the significance of BEEF’s success.



In his first virtual encounter on Friday with Korean media after his Emmy win, Yeun serenely expressed, "I'm thankful to have been involved in the narrative of BEEF." Describing his portrayal of Danny, Yeun depicted the character as "an embodiment of the manifold forms of shame we all carry." "Danny is a figure grappling with helplessness and loss of control, emotions I deeply resonate with,” Yeun said. “Taking on this role was daunting as it demanded complete immersion and letting go of all inhibitions.”



In the show, Danny embodies the struggles of a second-generation Korean immigrant contractor facing unemployment amidst life's relentless challenges, burdened with the responsibility of caring for his parents and younger brother. Yeun's poignant portrayal authentically conveyed Danny's anger, despair, and loneliness, earning him not only the Emmy Award but also the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. Additionally, he stands nominated for Best Actor at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 24. "The realities of immigration, as experienced by Danny, resonate deeply with me as I've encountered them firsthand. The production team dedicated efforts to authentically capturing these experiences,” he said. “It's been an honor to forge a profound connection and empathize with Korean viewers through this work.”



Regarding the praise likening his performance to that of actor Song Kang-ho, who clinched the Best Actor Award for 'Broker' at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Yeun remarked, "Song Kang-ho is a hero to both me and director Lee Sung Jin,” the actor said. "The comparison is quite absurd. I'd politely debunk that notion."



Director Lee Sung Jin, the mastermind behind the show, attributed the production's success to the audience's profound identification with the characters. "I believe many found reflections of themselves within the characters. My intention was to illuminate the obscured corners of our inner selves,” Director Lee said. “I aimed to craft a piece wherein understanding of each other blossoms as we confront the shadows residing within both ourselves and others.”



한국어