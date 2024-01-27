Politicians share concerns about terrorism. January. 27, 2024 07:51. eunji@donga.com.

A wave of political terrorism targeting politicians persists 75 days before the approaching April 10 general election. Within the political sphere, there are growing concerns, with some expressing fear of engaging in election campaigns due to the heightened risk of becoming targets for copycat political terrorism. As the election day approaches and public campaigns intensify, there is a growing sense of unease about the potential emergence of victims of copycat crimes, given the expanding interaction with voters.



On Friday, a first-term Democratic Party lawmaker representing the Seoul metropolitan area shared concerns during a phone conversation. "With the arrival of the New Year, I have numerous public engagements, and I am contemplating whether to adjust my schedule,” the lawmaker said. “I feel a bit uneasy when traveling alone, which is why I have an aide accompany me even on short trips. My family and those around me are also expressing heightened worry."



"I feel apprehensive, particularly when passing through remote areas on my way home. With the upcoming general elections, the frequency of engaging with voters through street campaigns is set to increase,” a People Power Party lawmaker also said. “I am concerned that heightened security might inadvertently create a sense of distance from the residents."



Calls have emerged for the ruling and opposition party leadership to collaborate on finding a solution to the ongoing issue. "There is a crucial need for stringent punishment for violent acts, coupled with introspection within the political realm. Additionally, there should be efforts to establish systems and guidelines for positive change,” a member of the Democratic Party emphasized. “The party leadership must adhere to these measures starting from the nomination process for the upcoming general election.”



"We call upon the Speaker of the National Assembly and representatives from both ruling and opposition parties to form a special committee at the National Assembly level, dedicated to devising comprehensive countermeasures against political terrorism,” the Democratic Party's political terrorism countermeasures committee said while convening at the National Assembly that morning.



In light of the recent spate of attacks, the police have opted to enhance personal protection measures for political figures. A dedicated close protection team is now in operation for representatives from both the People Power Party and the Democratic Party. Additionally, there is contemplation regarding the early deployment of a personal protection team for New Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok and New Future Talent Committee Chairman Lee Nak-yeon. To address high-risk situations, particularly during street campaigns, the responsible police chief is considering direct on-site presence to facilitate rapid responses and bolster random inspections.



