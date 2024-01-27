Baek Jong-won signs business agreement with Defense Ministry. January. 27, 2024 07:51. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

The Ministry of National Defense and The Born Korea, led by CEO Baek Jong-won, signed a business agreement on Friday to enhance the barracks cafeteria. According to this agreement, The Born Korea plans to offer barracks cafeteria consulting for pilot units selected by the Ministry of National Defense in February. This initiative includes improving restaurant operation methods, developing cooking equipment suitable for military meals, and passing down recipes. The goal is to establish a standard model for enhancing barracks restaurants and exploring business expansion by assessing performance.



“This is where my son will go to eat and stay in 10 years, so I want to help bring about a drastic change in military meals with the heart of a parent,” the CEO said during the agreement ceremony held at the National Defense Ministry building. “It would be nice if the new generation of soldiers could enjoy something similar to what they eat at home when they come to the military.”



“CEO Baek has a special affection for the military, and The Born Korea specializes in developing new menus through easy and simple recipes,” a military official remarked. “This will be a significant aid in improving military feeding, which is facing challenges such as low cooking skills.”



As a member of the 14th Korea Army Officer Candidate School (KAOCS) in 1989, he served as a management officer at the executive cafeteria in the 7th Artillery Brigade. CEO Baek also expressed his intention to provide employment support for retired cooks. “For the betterment of military food service, cooks need to become a preferred and esteemed position,” he said. “We will collaborate to make military careers worthwhile by offering military cooks priority employment opportunities at The Born Korea after their discharge.”



한국어