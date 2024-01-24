Performing arts adapts to woo young audiences. January. 24, 2024 07:47. leemail@donga.com.

The performing arts industry is now competing with youth-focused sectors, including department stores, renowned for their popular Instagram-worthy locations. Sejong Center for Performing Arts introduces its 'suit seat' service this year, providing audiences with special amenities in a designated lounge before, after the show, and during intermissions. Suit seat patrons enjoy finger food and drinks, skip queuing for tickets, and receive complimentary goods. This service will debut in seven upcoming shows, and those attending the April 2024 opera 'La Traviata' can access it by purchasing a VIP-class ticket for 150,000 won and an additional 20,000 won.



Numerous side events are set to captivate spectators' senses. In December 2023, the National Theater of Korea hosted a winter lighting festival at its cultural park adjacent to the main Haeoreum performing hall. The festival, featuring a 'winter village,' became a sought-after photo spot, highlighted by an impressive 8m-tall tree and 60 trees adorned with light bulbs. Hut-shaped booths inside showcased exhibitions from 12 diverse crafting artists, attracting a staggering 24,000 visitors in just a month.



In the same timeframe, Seoul Arts Center hosted a pre-show jazz concert in the Opera Theater lobby before its signature year-end performance of 'The Nutcracker.' Developed in collaboration between the center and the Korean National Ballet, the 40-minute concert presented festive Christmas music.



The musical industry is prioritizing "rarity" to engage a younger audience. EMK Productions plans to invite their most dedicated spectators to attend the final performances of the musicals "Rebecca" and "Monte Cristo" respectively. Invited attendees will enjoy front-row seats in the closest OP section, backstage access, the chance to cheer the actors before the show, and a group photo opportunity. Meanwhile, OD Company offered limited tickets for the musical "Il Tenore" between January 16 and 21, featuring photos of the actors portraying the protagonist Yoon Yi-seon.



The performing arts industry is actively pursuing unique, experience-based content to attract a younger audience. Sejong Center for Performing Arts CEO Ahn Ho-sang highlighted the challenge posed by traditional commodity sellers such as department stores and hotels, emphasizing the need for differentiated offerings to capture the hearts of the youth. Producer Choi Seong-min at the National Theater of Korea, creator of the 'Winter Village,' aimed to craft enjoyable content even in cold weather. He strategically incorporated a photo zone featuring a Rudolph the Reindeer sculpture to engage the attention of the social network-savvy younger generation.



