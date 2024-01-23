Picasso paintings and supercars used in laundering illegal gambling profits. January. 23, 2024 08:08. run@donga.com.

Criminals who laundered tens of billions of won in profits from operating an illegal online gambling site by purchasing famous artwork and supercars have been brought to trial.



The Busan District Prosecutor's Office's Violent Crime Investigation Department announced on Monday that it had arrested and indicted four people, including Mr. A (42), the head of domestic money laundering, on charges of violating the Crime Proceeds Concealment Control Act and the Real Estate Name Act. Additionally, five accomplices were indicted without detention. A red notice has been requested from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for Mr. B (35), the head of the gambling site who fled to the Philippines.



They are suspected of laundering 55 billion won in criminal proceeds from operating 16 illegal gambling sites with servers and offices in the Philippines since around February 2017. According to the prosecution, they employed a method of money laundering by daily remitting approximately 600 million won of criminal proceeds into 100 bank accounts and subsequently withdrawing the funds in cash in Korea. Additionally, they engaged in the purchase and resale of 24 supercars, including Ferrari and Lamborghini, and bought and sold ships and real estate. The group also acquired works by renowned artists such as Picasso, Andy Warhol, and Lee Ufan from famous galleries, using them as a means of laundering money.



According to the prosecution's investigation, they led a luxurious lifestyle by utilizing the laundered funds under the names of their family members and employees. Mr. A reportedly acquired land in Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul for 16.4 billion won, constructed a new building, and portrayed himself as a successful businessman by driving the 'Bugatti Chiron,' valued at about 4 billion won. Additionally, he invested in luxury watches worth hundreds of millions of won, including timepieces such as Richard Mille.



The prosecution has announced that it successfully collected and preserved 63.5 billion won in real estate and financial assets, which were obtained through laundering 55 billion won by Mr. A and others. "We will track and recover the proceeds of crime until the end," a prosecution official emphasized.



