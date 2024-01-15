De Bruyne leads Man City's dramatic comeback against Newcastle. January. 15, 2024 07:47. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Manchester City’s midfield wizard Kevin De Bruyne was named Man of the Match thanks to his goal and assist, which led the team to a come-from-behind victory on Sunday.



De Bruyne was substituted for Bernardo Silva in the 24th minute of the second half at Man City's 2023-2024 EPL opener against Newcastle FC on Sunday. It is the first time in nearly five months that the Belgian professional footballer has appeared in an EPL match since suffering a thigh injury in the season opener against Burnley on August 12 last year. Manchester City is without Erling Haaland, who is tied for the EPL lead in overall goals (14) this season, as he has been sidelined with a stress fracture in his foot since the match against Aston Villa on Dec. 7.



De Bruyne scored a goal just five minutes after taking the field. From the arc circle, he struck a precise, right-footed shot into the left corner of the Newcastle goal. The goal tied the match at 2-2 and was De Bruyne's first goal of the season. De Bruyne then provided an assist for Oscar Bobb's game-winning goal in second-half stoppage time. Bobb, the Norwegian midfielder, found the back of the net for the first time since his EPL debut. As the referee blew the whistle to end the game, De Bruyne pumped his fists in the air and roared.



After the game, Man City coach Josep Guardiola said of De Bruyne's stellar performance. "He's a legend. He changed the flow of the match. We need more players like him," he said. "I want him to play a more special role near the opponent's goal, and that is not a team tactic but is an individual ability." With the 3-2 victory, Man City's third straight win, the club increased their tally to 43 points and moved into second place. They are only two points behind Liverpool FC.



