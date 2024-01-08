‘Past Lives’ garners six nominations at British Academy Awards. January. 08, 2024 07:54. by Won-Mo Yu onemore@donga.com.

Korean-Canadian director Celine Song's film 'Past Lives' has garnered six nominations at the British Academy Awards. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts revealed the preliminary candidates (long list) for the awards on Friday (local time). 'Past Lives' earned nominations in six categories, including Best Picture, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best Male Lead Actor, and Best Female Lead Actor. The final nominees for the British Academy Awards will be unveiled on Jan. 18, with the awards ceremony scheduled for Feb. 18.



The film narrates the tale of a man and a woman who rediscover their first love from elementary school in New York, the U.S., two decades later. Drawing inspiration from director Song's personal experience of immigrating from Korea to Canada at the age of 12, the movie made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. last year, earning commendable reviews. Subsequently, it secured a spot at Germany's Berlin International Film Festival. The film clinched the Best Picture award at the Gotham Awards for Independent Film and Drama in New York in November of the same year. Leading the cast are Korean-American actress Greta Lee and Korean actor Yoo Tae-oh.



Film critic Alisa Wilkinson from The New York Times nominated Yoo for Best Supporting Actor at the 96th Academy Awards (Oscars) on Friday (local time). Additionally, she endorsed 'Past Lives' as a contender for the Best Picture category. The official list of final nominees for the 96th Academy Awards is scheduled to be disclosed on Jan. 23, with the awards ceremony set to take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the U.S., on March 10.



한국어