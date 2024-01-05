PSG Lee Kang-in nets decider for French Super Cup. January. 05, 2024 08:12. hun@donga.com.

South Korean footballer Lee Kang-in lifted his first trophy with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after joining the team, securing victory with a decisive opening goal and earning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title.



In the "Trophée des Champions" (Champions Trophy) against Toulouse held in Paris on Thursday, the 22-year-old South Korean footballer netted a goal in the 3rd minute of the first half. Connecting with a volley from a cross sent by Ousmane Dembélé from the left side of the opposing penalty box, Lee pierced the opener of the match. This marked his third goal of the season and PSG's first goal of the year. He had previously scored goals in the French Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League. French public radio RFI reported, "With Lee Kang-in activating the scoring board just three minutes into the game, PSG dominated the match from that point on."



With this victory, Lee tasted success for the first time after donning the PSG uniform last July. It was his second career triumph, the first in 2019 during his time with Valencia in La Liga, where he won the Copa del Rey (King's Cup). After the game, Lee posted a photo of his championship ceremony along with his PSG teammates on his Instagram, leaving the comment "A better way to start 2024."



The Ligue 1 office designated Lee Kang-in as the Man of the Match (MOM), an MVP of the game. According to football statistics outlet 'SofaScore,' Lee Kang-in recorded a pass success rate of 96% (48 successful passes out of 50 attempts) during the match, showcasing his prowess as a "pass master." French media outlet Foot Mercato praised Lee's performance. "As central midfield, he scored a goal with a fantastic team play. Boosted by signature shots, he demonstrated great potential throughout the first half," the French media outlet said. "PSG will miss Lee Kang-in, who is temporarily leaving the team for the Asian Cup."



