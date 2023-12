Detroit suffer nightmarish 27 losses running in single season. December. 28, 2023 08:36. .

The Detroit Pistons have written a disgraceful chapter in NBA history as the first team to record a 27-game losing streak with a final score of 118-112 against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in the 2023-24 regular season. With the team standing to lose around the end of the fourth quarter, Ausar Thompson (second from the right), sitting on the bench, lowered his head in disappointment with his colleagues’ faces falling as well.



