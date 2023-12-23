PPP’s emergency planning head spurs calls for generational shift. December. 23, 2023 08:08. by Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com.

The People Power Party (PPP) has initiated a reshuffle in preparation for the 2024 general elections with the launch of its new emergency planning committee led by former Justice Minister Han Dong-hun. This move has sparked a race for a generational shift in both the ruling and opposition parties. Han's appointment has garnered support for the '7-8-9 generation' (individuals born in the 70s, 80s, or 90s) within the ruling party, presenting a notable contrast to the opposition party's predominant '8-6 activist' generation (those born in the 60s, college-educated in the 80s). Simultaneously, the opposition Democratic Party is witnessing a surge in demands to reform its mainstream 8-6 generation. As dissent against the current party representative Lee Jae-myung grows, calls for his resignation have intensified, leading many to anticipate an inevitable reform within the party.



Since accepting the nomination on Friday, Han has reportedly commenced selecting committee members without publicized schedules. A source within the ruling party mentioned that Han intends to carefully consider how to structure and manage his committee, indicating that he plans to gather comprehensive opinions after thorough deliberation.



The PPP is deliberating on strategies to broaden its support base by appointing new committee members who appeal to the youth, including Millennials and Gen Z, independents, Seoul and Gyeonggi Province residents, and women. According to the party constitution, the emergency planning committee can consist of a maximum of 15 people, including the chair and ex-officio members like the floor leader and policy committee chair. Based on previous committees, this committee is expected to comprise between nine and 12 members. Some within the party argue that Han's committee should seek generational harmony to compensate for his political inexperience by embracing representatives from all age groups.



The main opposition Democratic Party strongly condemned Han's appointment, likening it to a coup d' état for designating the President's bodyguard without adhering to rules and procedures. Cautious of an impending wave of reforms initiated by the ruling party, the opposition is increasingly anxious about the prospect of winning the general election under Lee's current leadership. As calls for Lee to resign gain momentum, even some pro-Lee lawmakers within the party express concern, emphasizing that Han heading the committee does not guarantee the Democratic Party's victory in the upcoming election.



한국어