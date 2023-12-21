Philanthropist lady Gong Do-yeon donates her body to science. December. 21, 2023 08:58. 0jin2@donga.com.

It was belatedly reported that Kong Do-yeon, a philanthropic lady living in Uiryeong County, South Gyeongsang Province, who joined volunteer work and charitable donations for more than half a century, passed away at the age of 82. Her last wish was that her body would be donated to an anatomic laboratory for the sake of medical science.



The county said on Wednesday that Kong died of old age on Sept. 13, adding that her death was belatedly reported because her funeral was held in Changwon City, South Gyeongsang Province.



Getting married at 17, the lady started living with her in-laws in a shabby tent. Things were so harsh on her that she had to beg her neighbors for food. She worked her finger to the bone day and night by going from place to place, selling small items. After things got better when she was in her 30s, she started making donations and engaging in outreach programs.



Back in 1985, she bought a site of 225 square meters and donated it to the county so that it could build the Songsan community health post in the community where there had been no nearby medical facilities for residents. She was generous about offering a scholarship to children and teenagers from low-income families. Every year, she willingly made donations to help those in need.



Even after her health deteriorated, she drew a cart to sell herbs or collect scrap iron to keep her philanthropic mission going. Awarded an Order of Civil Merit in September 2020, she donated 500,000 won out of pocket and even a reward of 500,000 won to her community. Starting in 1999, she kept a diary to record her volunteer work.



Following her wishes, her family donated the body to Gyeongsang National University to contribute to anatomic research. The body of Park Hyo-jin, her husband who passed away last year, was donated to the same school earlier. Park Hae-gon, the eldest son of the family, felt sorry about not carrying her coffin to the graveyard after the funeral because his mother’s body was donated to science. However, he said in a composed voice, “It is also part of her will.”



한국어