Detroit endures 24 consecutive losses on the court
Posted December. 20, 2023 09:09
Detroit endures 24 consecutive losses on the court.
by Bae-Jung Kim
In the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Detroit Pistons once again struggled to break free from their prolonged losing streak. On Tuesday, in the 2023-2024 NBA regular season away game, Detroit suffered a 124-130 defeat against the Atlanta Hawks, extending their losing streak to 24 games. Despite a remarkable performance from Detroit's starting guard, Cade Cunningham, who scored 43 points—the highest for both teams and a personal career high—the team couldn't avoid the loss. "I want to win. We have to be better," Cunningham said after the game."
Detroit has not experienced a victory in 51 days, with their last win dating back to October 29 when they defeated Chicago 118-102. Notably, the longest losing streak in NBA history spans two seasons and belongs to the Philadelphia 76ers, which suffered 28 consecutive losses during the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 seasons. However, the record for the most consecutive losses in a single season is held by the Cleveland Cavaliers, which endured 26 consecutive losses in the 2010-2011 season, along with Philadelphia's 2013-2014 season.
At the bottom of the Eastern Conference, Detroit suffered its 25th loss of the season (with two wins) against Atlanta on Tuesday, resulting in a winning percentage of 0.074. Among all 30 teams in the two major NBA conferences, Detroit is the sole team with a winning percentage below 100%. The San Antonio Spurs, occupying the last spot in the Western Conference, has a slightly higher winning percentage of 0.160 (with four wins and 21 losses). On a positive note, the Los Angeles Clippers secured a 151-127 victory over the Indiana Pacers on the same day, marking their eighth consecutive win.
