An Se-young and Seo Seung-jae win BWF Player of the Year Award. December. 13, 2023 10:14. hun@donga.com.

Asian Games singles gold medalist An Se-young and doubles specialist Seo Seung-jae have secured the BWF Player of the Year Awards 2023, marking the first time that players from the same country have claimed the top honors in both men’s and women’s categories from the Badminton World Federation.



“Receiving this award is a great honor, and I am truly grateful for the support and encouragement from those around me. I am committed to maintaining my best efforts moving forward,” An said, expressing her gratitude.



An Se-young’s remarkable performance in international competitions between November 2022 and October 2023 has earned her 11 trophies. Notably, she emerged victorious at the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships in March, the oldest badminton tournament in the world, followed by the BWF World Championships in August and the Hangzhou Asian Games in October.



On the men’s side, Seo Seung-jae was recognized as the world’s top male badminton player for 2023. His exceptional skills in both the men’s doubles and mixed doubles categories made him the first male double titlist at the BWF World Championships since 2008.



