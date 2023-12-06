Cho Gue-sung scores multiple goals in Denmark, achieves a 'slam'. December. 06, 2023 08:00. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

National soccer team striker Cho Gue-sung (25, Midtjylland) scored multiple goals for the first time since moving to Denmark, securing third place in league scoring.



Cho scored his 7th and 8th goals of the season consecutively during the 17th-round home game in the Super Liga on Tuesday, leading Midtjylland to a 5-1 victory against Viborg. Playing as a front-line striker in this match, Cho converted a penalty kick in extra time during the first half when the team was trailing 0-1, equalizing the score at 1-1. In the 21st minute of the second half, with the team leading 3-1, he scored his second goal with a non-stop right-footed kick from the left penalty area, contributing to the team's fourth point.



Sofa Score, a soccer statistics media outlet, awarded Cho the highest rating of 8.6 among players from both teams. The club named Cho Gue-sung the 'Man of the Match (MOTM),' also recognizing him as the game's best player.



