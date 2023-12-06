Parties at odds over constituency reform. December. 06, 2023 07:59. .

As the 22nd general elections loom four months away, the first constituency delimitation plan has been submitted to the National Assembly. The proposal maintains the fixed number of national assembly members at 300 and local constituency members at 253, accommodating population changes. Under the plan, Jongno-gu and Jung-gu of Seoul, where the population has shrunk, have been merged, while the number of National Assembly seats for Pyeongtaek and Hwaseong in Gyeonggi Province has increased. The Public Official Election Act stipulates that the National Assembly Election Boundary Delimitation Commission shall submit a draft boundary delimitation by April 10, one year before the general elections. However, an eight-month delay in submitting the draft boundary delimitation has cast a shadow over the electoral process.



The initial plan, subject to future negotiations between ruling and opposition parties, aims to prevent closed-door dealings that could lead to gerrymandering - a manipulation of electoral boundaries for political advantage. The delayed process raises concerns about the timely finalization of constituency boundaries, jeopardizing the electoral process. Electoral constituencies were determined 44 days before the 19th general elections, 42 days before the 20th, and 39 days before the 21st. The current delay signals a potential last-minute finalization for the 22nd general elections. This uncertainty leaves preliminary candidates, registering from next Tuesday, in the dark about their constituencies as they embark on campaigns.



The prolonged delimitation process disproportionately disadvantages novice politicians. Incumbent lawmakers benefit from familiarity with voters and can engage in active promotion through legislative activities, unlike rookies. Criticism mounts against the ruling and opposition parties, accusing them of deliberate delays to impede new political entrants.



Complicating matters is the unresolved issue of the proportional representation system - the core of the election system. While the People Power Party has officially embraced a return to the mixed-member proportional representation system, the Democratic Party is yet to decide between this and the quasi-proportional representation system. The indecision leads to a growing sense of frustration among the public centered around a lack of urgency, which has risen to the level of arrogance.



