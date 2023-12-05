Hanwha Aerospace signs second K9 export contract with Poland. December. 05, 2023 07:55. bjk@donga.com.

Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Systems, the defense subsidiaries of Hanwha Group, signed an export contract worth about 3.7 trillion won.



Hanwha Aerospace announced on Monday that it signed a second execution contract worth 3.447 trillion won to export K9 self-propelled howitzer to the Polish Armed Forces. The South Korean company signed a basic contract to export 627 units of K9 and 288 units of K239 Chunmoo, a multiple-launch rocket system, to the Polish Armed Forces in July last year.



Since then, the company signed a first contract to export 212 units of K9 in August last year and 218 units of Chunmoo in November last year. The most recent contract is to supply part of the remaining K9 contract volume – 152 out of 460 units – by 2027. With the contract, Hanwha Aerospace will supply K9 self-propelled howitzer, 155mm ammunition for the self-propelled howitzer, and an integrated logistics support package for K9’s maintenance and repair. The company will also cooperate for the local production of parts needed for K9’s maintenance.



Hanwha Systems will supply a weapon fire control system for 180 K2 battle tanks, for which the company signed an export contract with Poland in August last year. The contract volume amounts to about 257.4 billion won. A weapon fire control system is referred to as the brain of the battle tank. It controls the gun, turret, and sight and performs automatic tracking to control a firepower system and improves the survivability of battle tanks by responding to missile attacks.



한국어