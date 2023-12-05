Tottenham 3:3 Man City: Son Heung-min scores 1 goal, 1 assist. December. 05, 2023 07:54. hun@donga.com.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur has been selected as the best player of the game, scoring one goal and one assist in a match against the 'scoring machine' Erling Haaland (Manchester City).



Son Heung-min scored the first goal in the 6th minute of the first half during the 14th round visit to Manchester City in the 2023-2024 English Premier League (EPL) season on Monday. With this goal, Son secured his 9th league goal this season, making him the 3rd highest scorer. He is currently five goals behind the leading scorer, Haaland, who has 14 goals. If Son scores just one more goal, he will achieve double-digit scores for the eighth consecutive season.



Son overtook his opponent, Jérémy Doku, who was fighting for the ball from the center circle in the Manchester City area. He then penetrated into the penalty box and pierced the opponent's goal with a strong right-footed shot. Doku, who is 21 years old and is 10 years younger than Son Heung-min, is also a fast-footed striker, but he was not a match for Son's sprint. Son Heung-min scored his own goal in the 9th minute of the first half, three minutes after scoring the first goal.



Son played full-time, and was selected as the 'Man of the Match (MOM),' the best player in the game. Son beat Haaland (33.3%) in the MOM fan vote with 40.8% of the votes. This is the fifth time Son has been selected as MOM this season. On this day, Haaland recorded 1 assist.



The match between the two teams concluded in a 3-3 draw after an intense battle. Although Tottenham was unable to secure a victory, they halted a three-game losing streak by securing a draw against Manchester City, the defending champion contending for the title for four consecutive seasons.



