Ohtani secures Martinez Award for three consecutive years. December. 02, 2023 08:05. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

Shohei Ohtani (pictured) has been acknowledged as the best-designated hitter in Major League Baseball (MLB) for the third consecutive year, spanning 2021, last year, and this year. The MLB Secretariat made the announcement on Friday, stating, "Ohtani has been honored with the 'Edgar Martinez Best Designated Hitter Award' for the third consecutive year."



Ohtani now joins an elite group as the second person to receive the "Edgar Martinez Best Designated Hitter Award" for three consecutive years, following in the footsteps of David Ortiz. Ortiz achieved this remarkable feat by securing the award five consecutive times from 2003 to 2007 and holds the record for the most wins with a total of eight. Notably, when Edgar Martinez retired in 2004, he had the record for the most awards, having won it five times. Since 2004, the MLB Secretariat has added 'Edgar Martinez' to the name of this prestigious award. It's worth mentioning that, apart from Ortiz and Martinez, no player has received this award more times than Ohtani.



In the 2023 season, Ohtani appeared as a hitter in 135 games for the Los Angeles Angels, boasting an impressive average of 0.304, 44 home runs, and 95 RBI. Recognizing his outstanding performance, he secured the American League (AL) designated hitter title for the Silver Slugger award, bestowed upon the best hitter at each position. Subsequently, Ohtani achieved a unanimous selection as the AL Most Valuable Player (MVP). It's noteworthy that Ohtani's achievement in 2023 adds to his exceptional track record, as he becomes the only player since 2021 to win the MVP, Silver Slugger, and Edgar Martinez awards in the same year. This remarkable feat underscores his prowess as an all-around standout player in Major League Baseball.



한국어