Elementary student saves pocket money to deliver snacks to police officers. November. 27, 2023 08:15.

The story of a fourth-grade student who saved his pocket money for a year to buy snacks and deliver them to a police substation has come to light belatedly.



According to the National Police Agency's official YouTube channel on Sunday, a fourth-grade student visited the Gugal substation of the Yongin Dongbu Police Station in Yongin City, Gyeonggi Province, with his mother in mid-September. The boy handed a shopping bag containing sweets, rice cakes, and drinks to a police officer at the door.



The bag also contained a letter titled ‘Dear police officers’ written by the boy. "I've been saving my pocket money for a year to present a small gift to the police officers who are always working hard for us," he wrote. "Thank you, police officers. Please continue to protect our town.”



After delivering the snacks, he bent 90 degrees to bow to the officers. He then took a commemorative photo with the five police officers at the substation before leaving. An official from the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police expressed his gratitude: "The officers were encouraged by his heartfelt and warm support."



