Boras: Ryu will continue his MLB career next year. November. 10, 2023 08:06. leper@donga.com.

“There are a lot of Major League Baseball (MLB) teams that want Ryu Hyun-jin (36, photo). Ryu Hyun-jin won’t return to Korea next year.”



Scott Boras (71), who is considered MLB's go-to “super agent,” met with reporters in Scottsdale, Arizona, where the MLB annual general manager's meeting was held on Thursday, and said the above. Boras has been representing Ryu Hyun-jin since 2011 when Ryu was playing for Hanwha, a Korean professional baseball team.



Ryu's four-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays expired at the end of this season, making him eligible as a free agent (FA). Upon returning to Korea on Oct. 18, he said, “There is no change” in his past promise to “spend the last part of his player career with Hanwha, a Korean professional baseball player.” However, Boras confirmed that the ‘last’ will not be next year. “Compared to previous years, the demand for pitchers is high in this year’s free agent market,” Boras said. Said. “The value of proven starting assets such as Ryu is rising even more.”



Boras was also asked about Lee Jung-hoo (25), a member of the “Boras Squad, who is poised to enter the MLB. “About half of the 30 MLB teams have inquired about Lee Jung-hoo,” Boras said. “I am confident that Lee Jung-hoo will create a K-pop sensation in MLB.”



