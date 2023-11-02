Government restarts working hour reform. November. 02, 2023 08:53. by Ae-Jin Ju jaj@donga.com.

The South Korean government has been pushing to reorganize the working hours system. It is considering applying flexible working hours to certain industries and jobs, including businesses with less than 300 employees in the construction, R&D, and manufacturing industries. If implemented, these industries will be able to operate working hours outside of the '52-hour workweek' framework. Considering that the government previously faced public criticism in the wake of controversy over the '69-hour workweek' while trying to reform the working hour system for all workers, the latest move is interpreted as an attempt for the government to selectively loosen regulations only where necessary.



According to informed sources for The Dong-A Ilbo on Wednesday, the Employment and Labor Ministry is preparing to set the direction to improve the system based on the survey results of 6,000 citizens on the reorganization of the working hours system conducted for about two months from June. The survey reportedly confirmed that there is a demand for more flexible overtime hours in certain sectors such as construction, R&D, and some manufacturing industries with fewer than 300 employees. Based on this, the ministry is considering the introduction of selective flexibility in working hours.



In March, the ministry announced a plan to reorganize the working hour system by expanding overtime management units from the current weekly basis to monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual. The intention was to change overtime, which is currently limited to 12 hours a week, to an ‘average of 12 hours a week,’ so that employees can work when there is more work and take a break later. However, as the measure was criticized as promoting excessive working of 69 hours a week, the government decided to revise the measure through a public survey.



The ministry believes that the original reform plan raised unnecessary concerns because it targeted all workers. Now, the ministry intends to take a flexible approach by focusing on industries wherein flexible working hours are essential.



