Private ambulance companies operate as bullet taxis

According to an investigation by the Dong-A Ilbo, many private ambulance companies illegally operate as 'bullet taxis,' providing non-emergency transportation services. If this illicit business practice persists, it could lead to a situation where ambulances become unavailable for patients in urgent need, much like emergency patients left stranded due to a lack of available hospitals for treatment.



The Dong-A Ilbo contacted 80 private ambulance companies nationwide and inquired about possibly using their services for business purposes. Of these, 10 companies, or 12.5 percent, confirmed their willingness. A recent controversy arose when a driver pleaded guilty to transporting the renowned singer Kim Tae-woo from G.O.D. to an event in a private ambulance for a fee of 300,000 won. However, illegal operations persist due to inadequate supervision.



The private ambulance company was aware that they were engaged in an illegal activity and demanded an overcharge. When asked about a trip from Cheonan City in South Chungcheong Province to Gimpo Airport, the company in South Chungcheong responded, “I can get you there in an hour and a half, but it will cost you 400,000 won.”



According to the Emergency Medical Service Act, if an ambulance driver operates a vehicle for any purpose other than transporting an emergency patient, they can face imprisonment for up to one year or a fine of up to 10 million won. Additionally, they may have their business license revoked or be subject to a six-month suspension. However, due to an enforcement regulation, the penalty for a first offense is only a 15-day business suspension, which has led some companies to continue operating illegally.



The Ministry of Health and Welfare is devising measures to eliminate the illegal operation of private ambulances. An official from the Ministry stated, “Even when local governments conduct inspections on private ambulances, it is practically impossible to determine if they are being utilized for non-emergency purposes. Consequently, starting from the end of next year, we are preparing to introduce measures, such as mandatory computerized registration of all operational records and the implementation of reasonable fees.”



