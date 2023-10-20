Custom shoes bring pride to Korean War veterans. October. 20, 2023 08:08. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs held a ceremony where they gifted custom-made shoes to three Korean War veterans: Army Reserve Major Song Doo-sik, Army Reserve Sergeant Bang Ji-cheol, and Army Reserve Captain Jeon Yeong-ki.



The event took place at the Seoul National Cemetery as part of the “Steps of the Guardians” project, a joint effort involving the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the Federation of Korean Industries, and Hanwha Aerospace, a defense contractor. The project marks the 70th anniversary of the Korean War and was born out of the idea to provide “One & Only Hero Shoes” to Korean War and United Nations veterans who struggle to find the right shoes due to unique foot shapes or mobility issues. This gesture is a way to express gratitude for the dedication and sacrifices made by Korean Armed Forces and United Nations veterans who tirelessly served during the Korean War, defending freedom and peace in Korea. These shoes are meticulously crafted using 3D scanning technology.



The three veterans faced challenges in walking due to leg length differences, hallux valgus, and swelling. During the ceremony, representatives from various organizations, including Vice Minister of Veterans Affairs Yoon Jong-jin, personally helped the veterans put on their new shoes. The veterans proudly wore their new footwear and, along with the other attendees, visited the memorial tower. Vice Minister Yoon shared his hope, saying, “I hope these shoes will make our veterans feel a sense of pride.”



Starting from this ceremony, the Department of Veterans Affairs plans to provide custom shoes to 200 Korean War veterans through Veterans Affairs offices across the country by the year’s end. Additionally, the ministry is preparing to create and present special shoes to 20 United Nations veterans who will be visiting South Korea on Nov. 11 for the International Remembrance for United Nations Veterans.



