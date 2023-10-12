Israeli ground forces about to enter Gaza with tanks. October. 12, 2023 09:52. pep@donga.com.

Israeli ground forces are about to enter the Gaza Strip as the country’s tanks and armored cars surrounded on Tuesday (local time) the border of Gaza, where the Palestinian armed group Hamas is based. It would be the first time since 2014 for Israeli ground forces to be sent into Gaza. U.S. President Joe Biden referred to Hamas’ attacks on Israel as ‘sheer evil’ on the same day, adding that the country’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken would be dispatched to Israel on Wednesday for additional support.



“All restrictions on our military are lifted. We will launch an all-out attack,” Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday, implying the mobilization of the country’s ground forces. According to The Guardian, Israeli tanks passed Road 232, close to the Gaza Strip, on Tuesday morning, and military helicopters flew over the area. Israeli military installed barracks near the iron fence surrounding Gaza.



On Monday night, the Israeli authorities’ instructions to its citizens living near the Gaza Strip to be prepared for evacuation and secure enough food and water for the next 72 hours are also regarded as a signal implying that ground warfare is imminent. The Washington Post reported that Israel issued a draft call to its 360,000 reserve forces around the world.



“President Biden ordered the development of emergency plans for all escalation scenarios. We are discussing potential scenarios with our allies and partners,” U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.



The U.S. president’s order seems to be in response to the increased possibility of the war spreading to neighboring countries in the Middle East. Syria and Lebanon launched attacks on Israel and Houthi, Shia rebels in Yemen, offered support to Hamas on Tuesday. “Islam countries should take serious actions against the Israeli government’s blockade of Gaza and war crimes,” Iran’s foreign minister, who is suspected to be behind Hamas’ recent attacks, told the Kuwaiti foreign minister over the phone on Wednesday.



Amid such a situation, the U.S. expressed its determination to support Israel by cooperating with its allies. USS Gerald R. Ford, which was ordered by President Biden to be deployed, arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean near Israel on Tuesday. Hostage rescue experts and special forces will also be deployed to Israel to release hostages abducted by Hamas.



According to CNN on Wednesday, at least 3,650 people died from the war on both sides, 1,200 deaths in Israel and 950 in the Gaza Strip. The number of Hamas bodies found by Israel exceeds 1,500.



