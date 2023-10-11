Jeremy Rifkin supports Busan as host for 2030 World Expo. October. 11, 2023 10:17. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

“The World Expo 2030 Busan will serve as a compelling example to nations across the world, demonstrating that if the Republic of Korea can achieve remarkable progress, so can they,” Jeremy Rifkin, a renowned American economic theorist, the head of the Foundation on Economic Trends, championed Busan as the host of the 2030 World Expo during a symposium held at Pavilion Gabriel in Paris on Monday.



“Korea has showed resilience and unwavering strength in the face of historical adversities such as colonization and war,” Mr. Rifkin said, highlighting the critical importance of striking a harmonious balance between GDP growth and the quality of life index. He asserted that this “revolution” has already commenced in Busan, making an irrefutable case for hosting the 2030 World Expo in the city.



The symposium, conducted under the theme “Why Korea? Why Busan?” and organized by the Bid Committee for World Expo 2030 Busan in collaboration with the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, drew the participation of approximately 200 distinguished guests. Notable attendees included Dimitri Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), heads of states vested with voting rights, Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Han Deok-soo, Chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce Chey Tae-won, Presidential Secretary for Future Strategy Planning Jang Sung-min, and Mayor of Busan Park Hyung-joon.



“Korea’s distinctive qualities represented by innovation, education, and cooperation, enabled the country to transition from an aid recipient to a provider of economic assistance,” Samuel Richards, a professor from Penn State University who is renowned for his affinity for Korea, lauded the country’s strength that he also described as “cool,” affirming the country’s commitment for global change through the upcoming expo.



Chairman Chey underscored the 2030 Expo’s potential to deliver tailored solutions for specific countries. Chung Eui-sun, chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, emphasized that the success of Busan is integral to achieving balanced growth in Korea. Ha Beom-jong, director and head of Finance at LG Corporation, pledged the full support of the company, recognizing the profound impact the 2030 World Expo would have on Korea’s future industries. The event also saw the presence of industry leaders such as Park Jeong-won, chairman of Doosan Group, Park Seung-hee, president of Samsung Electronics, Jeong Tak, CEO of Posco International, and Lee Hyung-hee, president of SK SUPEX Council’s communication committee.



South Korean soprano Sumi Jo graced the occasion with her enchanting voice, delivering seven songs, including “Ah Leve toi soleil” from Romeo et Juliette, and a promotional anthem titled “Together.” The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) is slated to unveil the host city for the 2030 World Expo on November 28, eagerly anticipated by nations around the globe.







한국어