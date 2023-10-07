Gov’t to pay tribute to victims of 'Aung San terror'. October. 07, 2023 08:09. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Aung San terrorist attack, a memorial service is scheduled to take place at Seoul National Cemetery on Monday. This event aims to pay tribute to the memory of 17 victims, including Deputy Prime Minister Seo Seok-joon, who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty during the attack. This attack, which occurred on Oct. 9, 1983, was a bombing carried out by North Korean agents at the Aung San National Cemetery in Yangon, Myanmar.



According to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs on Friday, a memorial ceremony will be conducted at the First Cemetery for National Meritorious Persons within Seoul National Cemetery where the 17 victims are resting. This event is being organized by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs. It is particularly significant as it marks the first instance of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, responsible for recognizing individuals of national merit, hosting a memorial service associated with the Aung San terrorist attack.



In September 2019, then-President Moon Jae-in made a visit to the memorial dedicated to the martyrs, situated at the entrance of the Aung San Cemetery, where he paid his respects. During his visit, however, Moon refrained from mentioning North Korea, which led to a notable controversy and protests from the families of the victims.



한국어