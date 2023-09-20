Gov't to increase beneficiaries of livelihood support next year. September. 20, 2023 09:29. by Gun-Hee Cho becom@donga.com.

With the expansion of the basic livelihood security system's livelihood benefit coverage, reaching up to 35% of the median income, the number of beneficiaries is expected to grow by approximately 210,000 individuals. Furthermore, with a projected 6% increase in the median income for the next year, the monthly benefit amount for a four-person household is also set to rise by up to 210,000 won.



On Tuesday, the government unveiled the “3rd Comprehensive Plan for Basic Living Security (2024-2026),” which includes the above provisions. The basic livelihood security system, encompassing support for livelihood, housing, healthcare, and education, serves as a social safety net for those in need. Expanding the coverage of the basic livelihood security system and raising income levels are measures aimed at reinforcing the government's commitment to enhancing the well-being of vulnerable populations, aligning with the current administration's national agenda.



The number of individuals eligible for livelihood benefits, which ensure a minimum standard of living, is set to expand for the first time since 2017. Currently, the benchmark for livelihood benefits is the 'median income,' which represents the middle value when households are sorted by income. With the current threshold of up to 30% of median income being adjusted to 32% next year, the number of beneficiaries will increase from 1.593 million this year to 1.678 million next year. Additionally, as the median income for a four-person household (5,729,914 won) rises this year, the benefit amount will also go up, rising from 1.62 million won to 1.83 million won per month. The government's plan extends to expanding the scope of livelihood benefits to encompass 35% of the median income, which would benefit a total of 1.807 million people, by the year 2026.



The government will continue to offer medical benefits to cover hospital expenses at a rate equivalent to 40% of the median income. However, there will be significant changes in the support obligation system for severely disabled individuals, effectively phasing it out. Under the revised system, parents, children, and spouses will qualify for medical expense benefits if their annual income does not exceed 100 million won. Minister of Health and Welfare Cho Kyu-hong emphasized, "We are committed to improving the minimum living standards for those in need and proactively addressing poverty-related gaps."



