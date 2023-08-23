S. Korea-U.S. nuclear agreement needs to be revised. August. 23, 2023 08:19. .

Following the trilateral summit held at Camp David, which marked a significant upgrade in cooperation between South Korea, the United States, and Japan, there has been a growing call for reconsidering the ROK-US Agreement for Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation. Director of the South Korean National Security Council, Cho Tae-yong, a key figure in the national security apparatus, has raised concerns, highlighting the need to address the disparity in nuclear capabilities between Japan and South Korea.



Under the existing agreement, South Korea has been restricted from recycling nuclear fuel and enriching uranium. Despite a 2015 amendment that aimed at collaborative research for commercial pipe processing, progress remains at a preliminary stage. Moreover, South Korea’s uranium enrichment capacity is capped at levels lower than 20 percent, contingent upon mutual consent from both countries. In contrast, Japan obtained authorization for nuclear fuel recycling through the U.S.-Japan Nuclear Cooperation Agreement in 1987 and is presently recycling 800 tons of used nuclear fuel annually.



The rationale provided by the United States for limiting South Korea’s nuclear activities is rooted in concerns over potential nuclear weapons development. However, South Korea has reaffirmed its commitment to adhering to its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, as evident in the “Washington Statement.” Furthermore, South Korea stands as a steadfast U.S. ally, participating in collaborative efforts like the Nuclear Consultative Group, which emphasizes nuclear sharing and joint military exercises. Given these mutual agreements, the current discrepancy in granting nuclear fuel recycling and uranium enrichment rights to Japan, despite its history of war crimes, and withholding them from South Korea seems inconsistent with the underlying principles of the South Korea-U.S.-Japan defense system.



Nuclear fuel recycling and uranium enrichment are pivotal for industrial development. South Korea hosts 25 nuclear power plants, necessitating a reliable supply of enriched uranium. Forecasts indicate that storage capacities for rapidly accumulating nuclear waste will reach their limits by 2030, potentially requiring the shutdown of nuclear power plants. Alternatively, allowing South Korea to recycle used nuclear fuel would help mitigate the volume of waste while enhancing energy efficiency.



While an immediate revision of the South Korea-U.S. Nuclear Agreement, which is subject to revision every 20 years, may present challenges, the current juncture offers an opportune moment to begin laying the groundwork for such revisions, considering the compelling reasons and optimal timing. Given South Korea’s active engagement in global denuclearization efforts under the banner of “peaceful utilization of nuclear energy,” it is imperative that the South Korea-U.S. Nuclear Agreement be adjusted to align with the standards set by the U.S.-Japan Nuclear Agreement. Overcoming this disparity is essential to effectively operate the trilateral cooperative mechanism involving South Korea, the United States, and Japan.



