Kim Ha-seong celebrates first grand slam in MLB. August. 23, 2023 08:21. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

San Diego Padres second baseman Kim Ha-seong has achieved the first “Grand Slam” after advancing to the American Professional Baseball Major League (MLB).



In a home game on Tuesday, Kim Ha-seong hit a home run over the left fence at the plate with one out and bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning when the team was leading 1-0. Although the ball count was zero-ball and two strikes, Kim turned the bat as if he had been waiting for Ryan Weathers (24), the opposing team's starting pitcher, to throw a 155km/h fastball toward him. The ball, which flew at 153km/h, became a grand slam with a flight distance of 109 meters.



Although Kim Ha-seong hit nine hits, including four doubles, in 33 at-bats with full bases, this was the first time he hit a home run. When he played for KBL Kiwoom, he hit four home runs. Prior to Kim, Choo Shin-soo (SSG), Choi Ji-man (San Diego), Choi Hee-seop (former LA Dodgers), and Kang Jeong-ho (former Pittsburgh) also recorded grand slams on the MLB stage.



This grand slam was Kim Ha-seong's 17th home run of the season and his 300th hit in his MLB career. Kim is the third Korean hitter to record 300 hits in the MLB, following Choo Shin-soo (1,671) and Choi Ji-man (365).



It was Kim Ha-seong who helped San Diego score first that day. In his first at-bat in the bottom of the first inning, Kim hit a double and then stole third base, recording his 28th stolen base of the season. Afterwards, he homered on Manny Machado's sacrifice fly. San Diego eventually defeated Miami 6-2.



If Kim keeps the current streak, he can finish the season with 22 home runs and 36 stolen bases. Until last year, no Korean hitter in the MLB had ever achieved more than 20 home runs and more than 30 stolen bases in one season at the same time.



