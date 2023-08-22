Yoon: We will see more robust trilateral security cooperation system. August. 22, 2023 08:44. by Joo-Young Jeon aimhigh@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol said at the Eulji State Council meeting on Monday, “North Korea will use all available means to achieve the purpose of its war, and will not hesitate to use nuclear weapons to that end. The ever-growing threat of provocation by North Korea will create a more solid structure for trilateral security cooperation between South Korea, the U.S., and Japan.” Such remarks strongly indicate President Yoon's strong determination to deter nuclear weapons, which had led to the launch of the ROK-US Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) following the Washington Declaration and the stipulation of a trilateral joint response to threats in line with the Camp David Joint Statement.



At the Eulji State Council meeting presided over by President Yoon at the Yongsan Presidential Office that day, “North Korea will try to paralyze the national infrastructure by attacking important national facilities (from the beginning of the war). Therefore, it is necessary to drastically improve the protection measures for important national structures.” He said, “From this year’s military exercises, we will conduct government-led North Korean nuclear response drills for the first time. Please conduct military training exhaustively, focusing on three situations (in preparation for an attack by North Korea).” He also emphasized, “Educate the nuclear warning dissemination system and national action tips, and check the national response capabilities for national relief and aid measures without mistake.”



He also emphasized achievements related to North Korea at the South Korea-US-Japan summit held at Camp David on Friday. President Yoon said, “The three countries will establish an early warning system for North Korean missile information and conduct military defense drills between South Korea, the U.S., and Japan on a regular basis according to systematic plans. South Korea, the U.S., and Japan will focus their capabilities on monitoring and blocking illegal cyber activities that finance the North Korean regime’s nuclear and missile development.”



At the Eulji National Security Council (NSC) presided over by President Yoon at the Yongsan Presidential Office Crisis Management Center on that day, he emphasized, “True peace is safeguarded without fail only by overwhelming force, not by begging or benevolence from one side. Although North Korea talks about preemptive nuclear strikes and offensive war preparations, we will immediately and overwhelmingly punish any North Korean provocation.”



