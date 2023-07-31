Exhibition on Italian modern art opens in Seoul. July. 31, 2023 08:12. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

Italian artists in the early 20th century announced futurism (1909) as technological advancements such as cars and the invention of airplanes rapidly changed everyday lives. They praised industrialism and speedy changes taking place in urban environments, impacting Russian futurism and British Vorticism and establishing status in art history.



The bronze version of Umberto Boccioni’s “Unique Forms of Continuity in Space,” which is valued in futurism, has arrived in Korea. “The Great Italian Vision: Farnesina Collection” exhibition, which showcases around 70 artworks of Italian modern art, including Umberto Boccioni’s signature piece, has recently opened on the third floor of Art Sunjae in Jongno, Seoul. Piero Manzoni’s “Magic Base” and “Esturican” by Michelangelo’s Pistoletto, who led the Arte Povera movement, will also be featured.



The artworks reflect unique Italian humor and vitality. Marino Marini’s bronze sculpture “Horse” gives a sentimental but warm feeling. Manzoni’s “Magic Base,” which the artist left behind his footprint on a wooden box, is quite whimsical. Daniele Puppi’s “London Calling,” which features a telephone ringing in the corner of the room, startles visitors.



Leading Italian art critic and curator Bonito Oliva (age 84) oversaw planning. Oliva, former director of the Venice Biennale in 1993, had supported the establishment of Korea’s exhibition at the Biennale in 1995. “Italian art prospered after the Roman ages, Renaissance, and Baroque times. The exhibition was prepared to promote Italian modern art,” said Alexandro De Pedis, Director of Public Culture and Diplomacy with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. The exhibition will be held until August 20. Admission is 10,000 won.



