LG VS's 10-year-order to reach 100 trillion won this year. June. 30, 2023 08:00. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

LG VS (Vehicle Component Solutions) Company marked its 10th anniversary under the theme of Vision 2030 at LG Science Park in Gangseo-gu, Seoul from Wednesday to Thursday. LG CEO Cho Joo-wan, LG VS Company President Eun Seok-hyun, and other 3,000 VS executives and employees attended the event to discuss the company’s past achievements and where it should be headed.



LG Electronics has completed a three-pronged business portfolio of vehicle component solutions consisting of vehicle infotainment systems (VS Company), EV power trains (LG Magna e-Powertrain), and vehicle lighting systems (ZKW). Last year, it made a successful turnaround by recording 8.6496 trillion won in annual sales and 169.6 billion won in operating profits. It saw 2.3865 trillion won in sales and 54 billion won in operating profits in this year’s first quarter. As of the end of last year, the accumulated backlog of orders was over 80 trillion won. The stock market speculates that this year’s backlog of orders will be worth 100 trillion won, helping expand sales and improve profitability.



