Korea should safeguard its newborns

Among 2,236 undocumented babies, a sample investigation of 23 showed that at least five died. This crisis is something that all adults should be ashamed of."



Are these 2,236 unregistered babies the only ones in perilous situations? Could their safety be guaranteed if birth registration becomes mandatory?



In Korea, when babies are born, they are required to receive 18 types of vaccinations under the national immunization program for children. Timely visits to hospitals provide them with free shots and health check-ups. However, alarming statistics from the Ministry of Health and Welfare reveal that nationwide, 11,000 children under the age of 2 did not receive the vaccines in a timely manner. This means over 10,000 children are neglected, even after birth registration. A belated full investigation is underway as a series of infant killings took place since the end of last year.



The ministry's statistics demonstrate the dangers children in this age group face. In 2021 alone, 19 children under the age of 2 died due to child abuse, accounting for nearly half of all reported cases (40). Furthermore, 1,793 child abuse cases were officially recorded that year, though it is believed that the actual number may be higher. Kong Hye-jeong, the head of the Korea Child Abuse Prevention Association, pointed out that many children who do not attend daycare centers often go unnoticed in terms of abuse detection. She emphasized that the cases reported in the media represent just the tip of the iceberg. The Board of Audit and Inspection examined the Hepatitis B immunization records held by the health authority. The Ministry of Health and Welfare, citing a lack of legal basis for utilizing personal information, has been inactive in addressing the issue. As criticism mounts, the Ministry of Health and Welfare announced on Thursday its intention to launch a comprehensive investigation to ensure the well-being of all 2,236 infants, acknowledging its passive administration.



The National Assembly has also shown indifference towards children who are left in the blind spot. From the 19th National Assembly, a bill for a mandatory Birth Notification system was proposed but ultimately dismissed due to opposition from the medical community, which claimed that it would impose excessive administrative burdens on them. Unlike children who do not possess voting rights, the medical community's significant influence has been causing unnecessary delays in passing the bill. It is widely acknowledged that legislation and budget allocation for child policies are notoriously slow processes.



Last year, Korea's aggregate birth rate was 0.78, with less than 250,000 babies born. However, we are failing to protect these precious infants adequately. The introduction of birth notification system legislation is merely the beginning. We need a comprehensive overhaul of our system to prevent parents from abandoning their children by using the excuse of a difficult life.



